DERBY - Zack Stout, 80, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Memorial Service: 10:00 am, Friday, November 8, 2019, at Smith Mortuary, Derby.
Zack is survived by his daughters Pam Clark (Kevin), Danielle Taylor (Robert), and Melissa Nuse (Don), as well as his son Zack Stout, II. Zack cherished his children, ten grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Paula; brothers, Tex and Tony; and parents Ty and Birdie Stout.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or American Diabetes Association, 608 West Douglas Avenue, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67203.
