DERBY – Wilson Boyd Smith Jr., 94, passed away peacefully in his Derby home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Visitation with the family present will be Monday, March 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Mortuary in Derby. A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 8 at Church of Christ, 225 N. Derby in Derby.
Wilson was born on Feb. 16, 1928, on his family's farm near Rose, Kan., to the late Boyd and Grace (Nelson) Smith. He was married on May 16, 1948, to the love of his life for 73 years, 9 months and two weeks. Together they had five children.
Wilson was a hard-working man. Most of all he loved and enjoyed working on the family farm. He would raise a big garden each year and give away the produce. For relaxation he loved to play the fiddle. He and his brother Frank would have "Jam Sessions" with their friends, playing for hours. He retired from Boeing in 1991 after 28 years of service. He also worked for NCT for 10 years. Wilson was a longtime member of the Derby Church of Christ. He loved his church family. With love and humility, he served as Deacon of Evangelism.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Frank; daughter Brenda Dunham; grandson, Travis Sayers; and great-grandson, Caleb Reed.
Survived by his wife of 73+ years, Jean Smith; sons David and Daniel (Eva); daughters Terry (Charlie) Emery and Sheila (Steve) Laufer; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Derby Church of Christ, 225 N. Derby, Derby, KS 67037. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
