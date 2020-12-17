DERBY – Wilma Jean Austin, 95, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Columbia, Mo. Graveside service: 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 21 at El Paso Cemetery, Derby.
She was employed as a secretary at USD 260 Board of Education and with General Motors Acceptance Corporation. Wilma was a woman of faith and was an early member of the Derby Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 347 S. Laura, Wichita, KS 67211.
