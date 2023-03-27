Riley was born in Rocky Mount, N. C., on May 27, 1936, to Ed and Ida Mae Riley. He was known as “Frosty” by his closest family and friends due to his frosty white colored hair when he was young.
Bill enlisted in the Air Force shortly after graduating from Benvenue High School in 1954 and married Rhoda Ann Scott on June 15, 1957. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years (and three days) achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He started a second career at Boeing Wichita in 1974 as a Technical Publications Manager; during this time he completed his BA in Business Management at WSU. He retired from Boeing in 2001. After retirement, he was an active member of the Kansas-Nebraska Southern Baptist Disaster Relief organization and the Gideon Ministry. Bill was very proud of his service to his country and received many awards and honors while in the Air Force and at Boeing.
Bill valued faith, family, friends and community service and impacted many people during his life. His Christian faith was an essential part of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings (Ed, Mary, John and Bernice).
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Rhoda; children, Greg (Dana) Riley, Cynthia (Mike) Bell, and Shannon (fiancée, Terese Goren) Riley; sister, Virginia Glasgow; grandchildren, Jake, Hannah, Corey, and Brett; and great-granddaughter, Kolby.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas-Nebraska Southern Baptist Disaster Relief and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
