WICHITA – William Robert Myers, 91, owner of The Gift Sales Company of Wichita, Kan., passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021. He was an entrepreneur who worked hard to give his family all they wanted and desired.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 6. Funeral service: 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, both at Downing & Lahey Mortuary East.
Survivors: Veda "Katie" Myers, "wife of 67 monumental years"; daughters: Pamela (Joe) Barrientos of Wichita, Alicia (Gregory) Landsverk of Derby; grandchildren: Christopher (Melinda) Atwater, Matthew Atwater, Charles (Rebecca) Bible, James (Stevie) Barrientos, Rebecca (Gabe) Barrientos, Joshua (Stephanie) Hubbard, Felicia (John) Riordan, Griffin Landsverk, Ana Landsverk, Scarlett Barrientos; great-grandchildren: Nathan Lane, Elliean Atwater, Nathan Atwater, Charlie Bible, London Atwater. A memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. www.dlwichita.com
