WICHITA – William R. “Bill" Smith, 89, died Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Visitation: Monday, September 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, Derby. Funeral service: 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 21 with the family greeting from 1 p.m. until service time at Faith Lutheran Church, 214 S. Derby Ave., Derby. Graveside service with Military Honors to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Derby.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Bill served his country honorably during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Cessna after 34 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Modena Shaffer Smith; nine siblings, and an infant daughter, Pam.
Bill is survived by his wife Marlene Smith; three children, Terry (Susan) Smith of Belle Plaine, Cheryl (Les) Berry of Rose Hill, and Glenna Hufford of Derby; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Maxine Rotz of Chambersburg, Pa.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206.
