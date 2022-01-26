HUTCHINSON – William P. “Bill” Heller, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hutchinson.
Bill was born Aug. 13, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio. In 1955, he married Joyce Shank, and they shared 61 years of marriage.
After serving in the United States Navy, Bill worked as a design engineer for NCR in Dayton, and in 1972 was transferred to Wichita. He retired from NCR after 40 years and then spent several years working at Cessna. Bill was a “master builder!” He and Joyce built their first home, along with many other home projects and crafts. Bill stayed extremely active, continuing to golf and ride his bike at 91 years of age. He loved being with his family.
Survivors include son, David (Brenda); daughters, Debi (Phil) Ramirez, and DeAnna (Stephen) Marshall; grandchildren, Stephanie Neisler, AmyLynn Sanchez, Stacia,
Lance, Krista, and Allison Ramirez, Joshua and Nathan Marshall; 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, Wounded Warrior Project, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.