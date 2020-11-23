DERBY – William Minshall, 94, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Graveside Memorial Service: 2 p.m., Saturday, November 28 at El Paso Cemetery, Derby.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Minshall; daughter, Nancy Thompson; grandchildren Angela Noble and Jonathan Cunningham; great-grandson, Brandon Boone; three sisters, Ann Thompson, Ilene Daniels, and Laverne Knight.
William is survived by his four children, June Noble (Al), Julie Minshall, Bill Minshall Jr (Linda), Jennifer Connelly (Kent Rowe); 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Derby Lions Club. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
