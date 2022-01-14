William Henry Ham, 77, retired coach and former State Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, passed away Jan. 11, 2022. Funeral service 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at First Presbyterian Church, Derby. Inurnment on a later date.
He was born Feb. 19, 1944, to Henry and Deloris Ham. They and sister Deann Rogge precede him in death.
Survivors: wife of 54 years, Andrea Wiler Ham; sons, Mitchell Ham of Kansas City, Mo., and JD (Lauren) Ham, Ft. Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Taylor, Jenna, Lucas, Kinsey; family member Dan Nelson, and the Franke family. Memorials with Home Health and Hospice of Kansas and First Presbyterian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.