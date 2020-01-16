DERBY – William Earl Ritchey, 87, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020.
Visitation: Thursday, January 16 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Graveside Service: 3:00 p.m., Friday, January 17 at El Paso Cemetery, 700 E. Kay, Derby.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janis Ritchey, and his brother, John Ritchey.
Bill is survived by his four children, Debbie Leighty (Mark), Brenda Wittman (David), Shari Goss, and Lotus Thompson (Vince); 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Perry.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the American Cancer Society, 236 S. Topeka St., Wichita, KS 67202.
