Derby – William Brandon Rains, 23, died Monday, March 9, 2020. Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 13, all at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark in Derby.
William was an avid computer gamer, loved music and had an interest in art. He graduated from Rose Hill High School in 2015.
Preceded in death by grandparents Willis and Mary Rains; uncle John Ridder; and cousin Kylie Hosford.
Survivors include parents, Mauri and Theresa Rains; sister, Carrie Rains; grandparents, James and Carol Ridder; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be sent to William Rains Memorial Fund, Suicide Prevention, Rose Hill USD 394 c/o 710 S. Rose Hill Rd., Rose Hill, KS 67133. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.