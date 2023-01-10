William “Bill” Quincy Guilliams, 84, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. He was born Nov. 22, 1938 to Quincy and Sadie (Babcock) Guilliams in Williamsburg, Va.
Bill was born and raised in Williamsburg, Va.. After high school, he joined the Air Force to see the world. After being stationed in Texas and Colorado, he was stationed at McConnell AFB where he met Nola, the love of his life, while dragging Douglas. Bill worked various jobs until he was hired as an installer for Western Electric (a part of AT&T) where he worked until he retired.
Bill raised three kids David, Mike, and Julie and was an active participant in their lives. He coached them in football, baseball, and softball. Even though Bill knew nothing about soccer, when Mike decided to play, he volunteered to help coach the team and learned as much about the game as possible.
Bill was also an active leader in the Boy Scouts for many years. After retirement, Bill was able to see the world by traveling with Nola.
His other pastime was spending time with his grandchildren. He volunteered at the Derby Food Pantry and was always eager to help anybody in need.
Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nola, children David (and his wife Mary K) Chicago Ill, Michael, Derby, Kan., and Julie Simpson Sand Springs, Okla., grandchildren Arianna and Zane, step-grandchildren Jake and Ella (and her husband Nick) and step-grandchildren Simon and Willa.
Memorial Service: is planned for 11 am, Friday, Janu. 13, 2023 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd. Derby. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery.
[In lieu of flowers] memorial contributions may be made to St Judes or Woodlawn U M Church.
