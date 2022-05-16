DERBY – William “Bill” Fuchs went to be with the Lord and his beloved wife on April 16, 2022. Services will be held at Smith Family Mortuary, Mulvane, on June 3 at 11 a.m., reception at noon, and burial at Hill Crest Cemetery at 3 p.m.
