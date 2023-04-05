Derby - William “Bill” Dennis Barton, 73, passed away Friday, Mar. 31st, 2023. Visitation: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, Apr. 21st, 2023, Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby. Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 22nd at Smith Mortuary, Derby, with military honors. Cremation to follow.
Bill was born July 10th, 1949 to Merle and Peggy (Studebaker) Barton in Enid, Okla. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother and friend. Bill was a US Army Vietnam Veteran, served as a Wichita Police Officer, and retired from the US Marshals.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Fleming.
Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, Bonnie Barton of Derby; daughters: Christina (Billy) Sherman of Derby; Jessica Barton of Mulvane; grandsons: Peyton and Holdyn Sherman; siblings: Diana (Andy) Borntrager; Joyce (Greg) Ortez, Janet (Allen) Downs, Robert (Amy) Barton, Merle Barton; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers, Wounded Warrior Project or the LGMD (Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy) Awareness Foundation.
