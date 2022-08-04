Wesley Eugene Provines, 94, carpenter, passed away July 29, 2022. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Aug. 4 at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at First Presbyterian Church, Derby. A memorial has been established with First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore, Derby KS 67037.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- New restaurant a dream come true for Vacas
- Upgrades in line for neighborhood parks
- Primary election day draws near
- One injured in wreck at 79th and Greenwich
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The call that changed our lives
- Visit the Friends of the Library Book Sale for amazing deals
- Former Derby educator honored at OSU
- Boil water advisory issued for Rose Hill, Butler County
- Local students make KU spring 2022 honor roll
- Kansas voters defeat abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 20
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.