WICHITA – Wendell B. Davis, 84, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020.
Visitation: Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
He was born Sept. 8, 1935, to Press and Lula (Allen) Davis in Middlesboro, Ky. Wendell loved hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Clyde Davis, Randall Davis, Emma Wallace, and Levada Gambrell.
Wendell is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marilyn; children, Terri (Mike) Roberts, Karla (Jessie) Leak, Benita (Aaron) Guinn, Diana (Salvador) Toboada, Linda Davis, Dana Davis, Rita Davis; 23 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; nephew, Danny (Sue) Davis; and many others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037.
