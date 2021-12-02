DERBY – Wayne A. Ignowski, 62, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Vigil liturgy with rosary will be at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, both at All Saints Catholic Church, 3205 Grand St., Wichita. A memorial has been established at All Saints Catholic Church.
