DERBY - Wanda Lee Eyman Carroll, 95, homemaker and former Boeing Company employee, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, with family greeting friends 5-7 p.m., Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., both at St. Mary Catholic Church.
She was born June 13, 1924, in Wellington, to Edward and Helen (Skidmore) Murray. She attended grade school and high school at the Sacred Heart Academy in El Reno, Okla. Wanda loved to travel and spent many winters in Hawaii.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Harry Eyman, Donald Marler and Fred Carroll; sister, Joan Mitchell; son, Kent Eyman; daughter, Sandra McAbee.
Survivors: sister, Patricia Ledesma; grandchildren, Gayla Rush (Richard) and Julie Moore (Douglas); great-grandchildren, Carlie Williams, Clayton Carlyle, Ashley Carpenter (Don) and Tosha Little; 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial: Kansas Humane Society.
