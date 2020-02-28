DERBY – W. O. "Bill" Barbee, 93, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Celebration of Life: 1:00 - 4:00 P.M., Sat. Feb. 29, 2020, at the home of Dave and Vicki McKenna, 7140 S. Mark Twain Dr., Derby, KS 67037.
He was born January 14, 1927, to Hillary and Lydia (Stark) Barbee in Barnett, Mo. He was a WWII Army Veteran. He loved fishing, family and working hard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; ten siblings; two wives; and three sons.
Bill is survived by his children, Dallas M. Barbee, Dave (Vicki) McKenna, Lydia Barbee, Mark McKenna, Julie (Kurt) Gile, Meg (Michael) Georges, Michelle (Kyle) McAdam; eleven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St, Wichita, KS 67202 or Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67211.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.