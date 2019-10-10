DERBY – W. Herbert Scott, 89, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Visitation: Saturday, October 12 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service immediately following at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1409 S. Rock Rd., Derby.
Herb is survived by his wife, Irene Scott; children, Betty Marie Barriner (Tom), MeShawn Morse (Todd), Damon Scott (Becki), Swedish exchange student/daughter, Asa Vagland (Johan); six grandchildren; and siblings, Sandra Copeland (Bud), Zoe Clark, and Roe Hurt (Gwen).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Herb Scott Memorial Fund c/o Valley State Bank, 330 E. Madison, Derby, KS 67037.
