DERBY – Vivian Theresa Adam Peiffer, 87, died peacefully after a short illness on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13 at St. Mary Faith Center, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby. Inurnment will be at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery in Winfield on Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m.
Vivian was born Sept. 3, 1934, in Harper, Iowa, the daughter of AJ and Loretta Adam. She married her high school sweetheart, Jerome Peiffer on his birthday, July 22, 1954, in Harper. After being a stay-at-home mom until all her kids were in school, she began a career in banking. She retired from Bank of America where she served as VP and Head Cashier.
She was a member of St. Mary Faith Center and was in the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and Altar Society. She was also very involved in the Derby Community as she was on the founding committee of Derby Crime Stoppers and served on that board for many years. She started the Derby City Wide Garage Sale which initially funded Crime Stoppers. She was also very active in the Derby Senior Center, always attending events, classes, dinners and helping whenever she could.
She was an avid gardener and did her own yardwork until the very end, insisting everything always be weed-free. Vivian enjoyed following her grandkids’ many sports and activities, attending as many as she could. She was always ready for a bingo game and enjoyed her weekly cards with the girls.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; her parents; brothers Bud and Denny Adam; sister Betty Ledger; and two granddaughters, Heather Yeager and Olivia Peiffer.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Bill) Yeager, Rose Hill; sons John (Jackie) Peiffer, El Dorado and Tom (Janice) Peiffer, Mulvane; grandchildren Chris (Silvi) Yeager, Ashley Peiffer, Steven (Sara) Peiffer, Joshua (Sarah) Peiffer, Jessica (Andy) Kuehn, Allison Peiffer; great-grandchildren Hannah and Sam Bowen, Scarlett, Charlotte and Wyatt Yeager, Bodie Peiffer, and Brantley and Owen Kuehn; sisters-in-law Betty Adam and Myra Peiffer; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat Buddy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Faith Center Building Fund or Derby Senior Center. Tributes may be viewed and left at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
