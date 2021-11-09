Virginia (‘Ginny’) O’Grady, Nov. 28, 1926 – Oct. 22, 2021.
“You can take the girl out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the girl.”
Her dad knew what he was talking about when he uttered those words! Throughout her life, when Ginny needed to “recharge” her strength, she always returned to her childhood farm.
Raised on a farm in Waterville, Kan., Ginny graduated from Waterville High School in 1944 and left the farm to become a nurse. In 1946 she graduated from nursing school at Bethany Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. On Valentine’s Day in 1948, she married Billie G. O’Grady and spent the next 20 years loving the life of a U.S. Air Force wife traveling the world and pursuing her passion as a nurse.
In 1964, the family moved to Derby, Kan., and she spent the next 23 years working in Wichita at St. Joseph’s Hospital (now Via Christi) and at McConnell Air Force Base Hospital. She graduated from Wichita State University in 1977, earning her degree in nursing (BSN).
In 2008, Ginny relocated to Cary, N.C., to live closer to her family.
Survivors include her son, Kevin (Janet), daughter Erin Simile (Michael); granddaughters Kathryn Walston (Jason) and Jamie O’Grady (Jake Roos); and two great-grandsons (Grady and Jacob Walston); brother-in-law (Bobbie Mann); and many treasured nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceeded in death by her husband of 43 years; her parents, “Al” and Alma Livergood; her brother, John “Bud” Livergood; and her sister, Grace Ann Mann.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Waterville United Methodist Church in Waterville, Kan., followed by interment at Fort Riley National Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22. Anyone interested in attending the graveside memorial is requested to meet at the Ogden Gate of Fort Riley at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 22.
Ginny had three goals in life: to have “MRS.,” “RN” and “BSN” with her name. Mission accomplished!
In lieu of flowers, Ginny requests that any donations be made to Waterville United Methodist Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
