DERBY – Vicky Lewis, 75, passed away Aug. 7, 2022 at home. Services will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held following lunch at Fairlawn Cemetery in Hutchinson, Kan.
If you wish to make a donation in her name, please consider Victory in the Valley (Wichita) and Serene Hospice Care (Wichita).
