Vicki D. Bryant, 63, of Derby passed away on April 14, 2020. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver in Wichita. A gathering is planned at White Chapel on December 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. Social distancing and mask wearing are requested.
