Vicki Bakula, 60 years old, earned her angel wings Dec. 28, 2021, in Wichita, Kan. Services to be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 at Smith Family Mortuaries in Derby, Kan.
Vicki was a loving, supportive military wife of 26 years, mother, nana, sister, and friend. She spent her life making sure everyone was taken care of before herself, volunteering for the schools, and enjoying being nana to her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband Larry of 39 years; children Mandi Denton, James Bakula and wife Kayla; grandchildren TJ, Dylan, Anna, Toby, Emma, Esmae, and Payton; sisters Debbie and husband Danny, Sheri, and Kelli.
