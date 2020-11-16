DERBY – Vic McMullen, Jr., 57, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Visitation will be private due to COVID restrictions. Funeral service: 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 17 at South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd., Derby.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army and Kansas Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.