DERBY – Vevia C. “Vi" Godwin, 90, retired real estate agent, bookkeeper, prayer warrior and co-director, Godwin Ministries, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, with family greeting friends 5-7 p.m., Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Mulvane Christian Church, 502 Highland Park, Mulvane.
Vi was preceded in death by her husband, Don; daughter, Genevieve Williamson; parents, Elisha and Mabel Dickinson; brothers, Clyde, Carrol, Clifton, Clifford, and Howard; sisters, Beulah, Lora, Violet, Doris, Geneva and Jessie; and her great-great-grandson, Kane Argast.
Survivors include her sons, Larry G. Cantrell of Derby, Wayne Cantrell (Shari) of Haysville, Les Godwin (Leigh) of Belle Plaine; daughters, Nancy Middendorf (Lyle) of Lincoln, Neb., Connie Helm (Martin) of Wichita, Sandy Rogers (Dave) of Wichita; sister, Mary Sue Long of Mountain Grove, Mo.; 21 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with Dane Massey Car Ministries, 4611 Perry St., Houston, TX 77021. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
