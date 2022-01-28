ARKANSAS CITY – Vernon Earl “Buff” Buffington, 79, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services were held on Jan. 20 at the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home Chapel. Interment and military honors followed at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery in Winfield.
Buff was born Dec. 1, 1942, to Earl and Pauline (Fry) Buffington in Hamilton. He grew up and attended schools in Wichita and Derby, graduating from Derby High School in 1961. After high school he attended Emporia State University. In 1964, Buff joined the U.S. Army and served his country proudly until his honorable discharge in 1968.
On May 10, 1969, he married Connie Gonzalez. To this union, two children were born, Patricia and Tyson. The couple later divorced.
On Nov. 27, 1981, he married the love of his life, Pamela Edwards, in Virginia Beach, Va. The couple made their home in Arkansas City and had two children, Travis and Trey. Buff worked as an EMT and fireman for a short time in Emporia before going to work for Conoco Phillips, where he worked for 20+ years until his retirement.
Buff was extremely active in the community, coaching his boys in youth sports, being a 4-H leader, playing rec softball, and being an active member of the FFA, Mavericks Rodeo Club, and PTO President. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, golfing, and was a life member of the Spencer Ralston Post #1254 V.F.W. and a life member of the American Legion Post #18. Most of all, Buff cherished his wife of 40 years, Pam, his children, and his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Pam Buffington of the home; children Patricia Hayes and husband Chris of Derby; Tyson Buffington and wife Brandy of Derby; Travis Buffington of Arkansas City; Trey Buffington and wife Ashley of Davis, S.D.; father-in-law Capt. Don Edwards and wife Willa of Andover; 7 grandchildren: Raven, Joie, Taylor, Katie, Evan, Trig, and Bo; siblings Linda Schlup and husband Rick of Emporia; Larry Buffington of N.C.; Steven Buffington of Wamego; nephew Dustin Carlsward and wife Kayla of Oklahoma City; niece Kristin Sparks and husband Eric of Arkansas City; and numerous cousins.
Buff was preceded in death by his parents; brother David; sister Sherry Butler; and stepfather William Farner.
A memorial has been established for the Cowley County 4-H or Harry Hines Hospice. Contributions may be made through the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.rindt-erdman.com.
