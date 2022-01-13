Verle Dean Williams, born May 26, 1931, in Pauls Valley, Okla., died Jan. 4, 2022, in Boerne, Texas. Memorial service: 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, Cedar Pointe Church, 9221 E. 31st St. S., Wichita, Kan.
He retired from Boeing in Wichita to start his own company, Three Way Pattern. He loved to fish, do puzzles, and go to OU football games.
Verle was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Jean Scott; father, Dave C. Williams; mother, Grace P. Southard; and brothers: Dave C. Williams Jr., Nolen Vandale Williams, Ralph Leo Williams, Merle Gene Williams, and William Ray Williams.
He is survived by his second wife, Anita Mae Risdon; son Randall S. Williams (Melinda Stonebracker) of Boerne, Texas; daughters Charlotte G. Williams of Derby, Kan., and Glenda S. Williams of Wichita; grandsons Tony Alan Bowman (Brandi Hopper) of Udall, Kan., Coleman Hahn of Wichita; granddaughters Kristina Bowman (Myron Holliday) of Wichita, Jennifer Savoy (James Barkwell) of Derby, Lauren Williams (Daniel Petro) of Boerne, Texas, Ashley Williams (Jarod Iborell) of South Dakota, Logan Hahn of Wichita, Piper Hahn of Wichita; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers John Wayne Williams of Gower, Mo., Jerry Keith Williams of Wichita, Jackie Neil Williams of Topeka, Kan.; and sister, Dorothy Gail Davenport, of Shell Knob, Mo.
Memorials have been established with the American Cancer Society.
