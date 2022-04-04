DERBY – Verla Ann Lock, 79, passed away April 1, 2022. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. April 5 at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd. in Derby. Funeral service: 10 a.m. April 6 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd. in Derby. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery.
Verla was born Feb. 13, 1943, in Erie, Kan., to Anna & Verl Winans. She was a retired school secretary working primarily at Pleasantview Elementary School in Derby.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Cleo D. Lock.
Verla is survived by her daughters Kimberly Neff of Derby and Jene' (Robert) Lock-Murphy of Las Vegas, Nev.; five grandchildren; sister Vera (Don) Vitt of St. Paul, Kan.; brother Jerry (Anna) Winans of Muncie, Ind.; numerous other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Operation Holiday-Derby, care of Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby, KS 67037.
