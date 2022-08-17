DERBY – Vera "Ruenell" Studyvin, 87, passed away Aug. 15, 2022. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Pleasantview Baptist Church, 1335 N. Buckner St. in Derby. Graveside services to follow at El Paso Cemetery in Derby.
Ruenell was born Oct. 9, 1934, in Witt Springs, Ark., to Raymon and Lena Compton. After graduating from high school she was persuaded to move to Wichita, Kan., by her teacher to further her education. She attended a business school in Wichita. She met her husband Clarence and they married on Aug. 7, 1954. She retired from Pioneer Materials, Inc. as credit manager after 30 years.
Her hobbies included her family, which she loved fiercely, her yearly flower gardens, crocheting, quilting and reading.
Ruenell is survived by her three siblings, Shirley Wolfe of California, Betty Enright of Wichita, Leon (Mary Lou) of Valley Center; daughter Gwen Studyvin, son Rickey Sr. (Julie) Studyvin; and grandchildren Jenny Smith, Rickey Jr. (Katy), Thomas (Krystal), Scott (Belle) and Amy Studyvin. She had 10 great-grandchildren. She loved her many nieces and nephews and their children, which were always in her thoughts.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clarence; father and mother Raymon and Lena Compton.
If you wish to make a donation in her name, please consider Pleasantview Baptist Church, 1335 N. Buckner St., Derby, KS 67037.
Your life was our blessing and you will never be forgotten.
