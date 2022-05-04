MULVANE – Velma D. Anderson, 84, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Memorial Service: 11 a.m. on Friday, May 6 at First Presbyterian Church of Derby, 324 N. Baltimore, Derby, Kan. Graveside Service: 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Mulvane Cemetery.
She was born July 31, 1937, to Ansel Wohlford and Lillie (Reno) Wohlford in Cheney, Kan. Velma was an excellent seamstress and gifted quilter, member of three quilt guilds and several sewing clubs, member of Federated Women, and she was on Mulvane Old Settlers committee. She and Don were named King & Queen of Mulvane Old Settlers Days in 2019.
Velma was a generous person, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children: Donald Gene Anderson, Wade Martin Anderson and Audrey Lynn Angleton; brothers, Bob, Paul and Chuck Wohlford.
Velma is survived by her husband, Don Anderson of Mulvane; son, Bart (Kathy) Anderson of Mulvane; daughter Terri (Charley) Hamlett of Derby; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers Melvin (Thelma) Wohlford of Haysville, Phil (Judy) Wohlford of Cheney, Kan.; sisters, Helen Keeling of Kingman, Kan. and Laveta Schneider of Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Derby (Memorial Scholarship Fund).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.