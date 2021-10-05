DERBY – Ursula M. Brzezinski, 80, passed away on Aug. 15, 2021. Please join us for a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 at the VFW, 101 S. Baltimore Ave. in Derby.
She was proceeded in death by her mother Angela, father Phillip, and brother Fritz in Germany; Phillip Jolly (first husband), Donna, Ronnie and Jason (Kansas).
She is survived by husband of 38 years, Edward Brzezinski; kids Jody (Russ), John (Debbie), Therisa (Demitri), Paul (Kathy), Judy; and 2 kids from her first marriage. She has 15 grandkids and 18 great-grandkids.
Ursula will be missed by all that knew her. She was the best wife, mother, grandma and friend that anyone could ask for.
