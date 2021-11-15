DERBY – Tonya S. (Kerby) Kelley passed away on Oct. 9, 2021.
Services for Tonya will be held Thursday, Nov. 18 at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Mulvane, Kan. The rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. and mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at El Paso Cemetery in Derby.
Tonya was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Oct. 24, 1948. She attended Derby High School and cosmetology school. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Mulvane, Kan.
She is survived by children Jennifer (Paul) and Craig; grandchildren; one brother and four sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, Tom and Lucille Kerby, sister Judy Webster, and brother Stanley Kerby.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to St. Michael Altar Society.
