Todd Chapman Moore, 46, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with heart disease.
Recitation of the Rosary at 9:30 a.m. with Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m., both Saturday, March 14 at Church of the Magdalen, 12626 E. 21st Street North, Wichita. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery.
Todd was born on July 24, 1973, in Wichita, Kan., to Michael and Jeannie Moore. Todd grew up in Derby, graduating high school in 1991. He attended WSU following high school. Todd worked in sales for 25 years at McRae & Associates and Dignity Memorial Wichita. Todd touched the lives of many; he was a friend to everyone.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Ali Moore; his girls Olivia and Avery; his beloved dog Gracie; parents Mike and Jeannie Moore of Derby; grandpa Tom Shockey of Wichita; sisters Kim (Chris) Hett of Andover and Kendra (Noah) Morford of Rose Hill; in-laws Pat and Kathy Harter of Wichita; brothers-in-law Chris (Erin) Harter of Park City, Steve (Kassy) Harter of Wichita, Eric (Crista) Harter of Mulvane, and Jordan (Hollie) Harter of Wichita; 16 nieces and nephews; 1 great-niece; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.
