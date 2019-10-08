BELLE PLAINE – Timothy Joel Hunt passed into the arms of Heaven Sept. 20, 2019.
A celebration of life was held in Tim’s honor Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Belle Plaine Baptist Church Annex, 801 N. Logan, Belle Plaine, Kan. A private graveside service was held for the family.
Tim was born Nov. 21, 1979, to Rex Danny Hunt and Kelly (Kile) Williams in Wellington, Kan.
Tim played baseball and ran cross country at Belle Plaine High School and was a recent WTI graduate. He proudly served in the Army Reserves, completing one tour in Guantanimo Bay and three tours in Iraq.
Tim loved music, and his family was the most important thing in his world. Motorcycle riding and his fiancé Bonnie were his two greatest loves on this planet. He really loved his job as a farmhand.
He knew the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized at the Baptist Church of Belle Plaine.
Tim was preceded in death by grandparents James Hunt, Leroy Kile, Sr., Larry Jackson; uncle, Leroy Kile, Jr.
Survived by father Rex Danny Hunt and stepmother Diana; mother Kelly Kile Hunt Moser Williams; children Regan (Malachi) Hodges of Attica, Elijah Hunt, Ethan Hunt and Easton Hunt, all of Valley Center; siblings Josh (Regina) Turner of Derby, Andrea (Danny) Douglass of Goddard, Alicia (Drue) Walker of Mulvane, Austin Hunt of Wichita, Amelia (Jake) Papan of El Dorado, Aaron Hunt of Belle Plaine, Shannon Moser of Colorado Springs, Sumar M. Williams of Oklahoma City, Shawn Williams of Tucson, Ariz.; grandmother Alice Hunt; too many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews to mention.
