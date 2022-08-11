Timothy Glenn Wells, 63, a U.S. Army veteran and longtime Boeing employee, passed away Jan. 3, 2022, at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital after a brave fight following heart surgery. Tim resided in Madison, Ala., near his daughter Jaclynn, who was at his side when he died.
Tim was born Sept. 20, 1958. A former resident of Derby and Wichita, Tim graduated from Derby High School in 1976 and the University of Kansas in 1981. He was the son of the late Major and Mrs. Maurice L. Wells, both also of Derby. Major Wells taught Junior ROTC for 19 years at Derby High and his mother, Dorothy Jean Womack Wells, worked at the Derby Bank for many years.
Tim leaves many friends in the area and was an award-winning high school wrestler; he went to the Kansas boys' championship in the 120-pound weight class. Majoring in Journalism at K.U., he completed the Army ROTC program and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant, U.S. Army, in 1982. After finishing specialized training for the Signal Corps, Tim served in the Berlin Brigade in Berlin, Germany. He was promoted to Captain and commanded a communications platoon during the last years of the Cold War.
After leaving military service, Tim returned to Wichita and began a long and successful career with Boeing. Recognized for his talent and diligence, he worked as a price analyst on complex defense contracting projects and aerospace technology. Regular promotion and geographic moves with the company followed. Apart from more than one assignment to Wichita, he worked successfully for Boeing in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and in Huntsville, Ala. As a single father, Tim was extraordinarily devoted, loving, and generous to his children and grandchildren. He provided warm and safe homes wherever they lived and made sure he gave them the opportunity to succeed in life. He often unselfishly sacrificed his time, energy, and own wishes for the needs of others.
Close to his parents, he gifted them with unreserved love and supporting comfort as they aged. They and the rest of an extended family were very proud of him. He enjoyed being around his brothers, as they did sharing time, occasional adventures, and terrific memories with him. He traveled often to be with family, usually driving his latest favorite “life-changing” car – a classic Jaguar, T-Bird, Cadillac, Mustang GT, or Miata – among others too numerous to list. Tim had a ready sense of humor. He enjoyed watching film noir movies, reading fantasy and science fiction, and collecting artwork of comic-art illustrators. He was proud of being a Kansas Jayhawk – and of the many high school friends he made as a Derby Panther.
Tim is deeply missed by his three brothers – Colonel Kristin L. Wells, USAF Retired (Naples, Fla.), Brigadier General Mark K. Wells, USAF Retired (Colorado Springs, Colo.), and Bruce A. Wells, Executive Director, American Oil and Gas Historical Society (Washington, D.C.). As an early volunteer, Tim was instrumental in establishing the historical society's public outreach and energy education conferences.
In addition to his brothers, Tim is also survived and especially mourned by his devoted daughter Jaclynn Faye Isaac; his son Glenn Terrell Wells; and his grandchildren: Madison Nicole Wells, Kaylee Marie Wells, Aiden Robert Wells, Braeleigh Rose Isaac, John Charles Wells, and Teagan Raine Wells Isaac.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
