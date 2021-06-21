DOUGLASS – Thomas “Tom” Overbey, 87, born September 10, 1933, died Thursday, June 17, 2021. A Celebration of Life service was held June 21 at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel in Derby, Kan.
Tom is survived by his brother, Don Overbey; sons, Rick Overbey (Gail), Brent Overbey; daughter Peggy Hatmaker (Mitchel); four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. smithfamilymortuaries.com
