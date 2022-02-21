BENTON – Thomas Cole Kuntz, 31, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Kansas Medical Center in Andover. He was a graduate of the Derby High School class of '09. Memorial service was Friday, Feb. 18 at The Benton Church in Benton, Kan.
