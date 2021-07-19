MULVANE – Thomas Askren, 87, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. Visitation: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, July 22, with family present 5:30-7 p.m., at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Graveside Services: Friday, July 23, 1:30 p.m., at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Winfield. www.shinklemortuary.com.
