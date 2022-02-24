DERBY – Theresa "Terry" Ilene Tapp (Gates), beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend, passed away on Feb. 20, 2022, in Derby, Kan. Service: 10 a.m. on Feb. 25 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Derby. Terry will be laid to rest at Sedalia Community Church cemetery in Manhattan, Kan.
She was born Oct. 16, 1950, in Manhattan, Kan., and lived in Wichita, Kan., Sedalia, Kan., Castle Rock, Colo., and Derby, Kan.
She was preceded in death by her parents John Henry Gates Sr. and Mary Ellen Gates (Wolf); and her brothers John Harold Gates and William Robert Gates.
She was the wife of Larry Tapp (43 years); the mother of Andi Gill (Coty) and Phil Tapp (Cindy); proud grandmother to Rachael, Robyn, Samantha, C.J., Veronica, Mary, Liam, Dylan (Liz), Joe (Kate), Autumn and Harley; great-grandmother to Harley and Clara; and aunt to William, Austin, Dustin and Trinity.
