Theodore Martin (Ted) Eberle, 80, beloved husband, teacher, mentor, and friend, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020. A memorial service was held Saturday, August 29 at St. Catherine of Siena in Wichita.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents Theodore A. Eberle and Marcella Eberle-Taylor; and his brother Bob Eberle.
Ted is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice J. Eberle.
Ted is treasured by countless former students as one of their greatest role models; he is routinely referred to as “the teacher that most impacted my life.” When not teaching Marketing or coaching students on their DECA projects, Ted could frequently be found (with Jan) cheering on student athletes, both WSU Shockers and Derby High Panthers.
Memorials have been established with Wichita State University Foundation, Emporia State University Foundation, and St. Catherine of Siena. DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary.
