Terry Tole, 75, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. He retired from the aircraft industry.
Terry proudly served in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne Division as a combat infantry veteran during the Vietnam War, where he earned the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge and Meritorious Unit Citation.
He was preceded in death by Rita Fries; his parents, Hughie and Pearl (Robertson) Tole; siblings, Jim, Barbara Luckie and David Tole; and canine best friends, Casey and Claymore.
He is survived by his brother, Howard Tole (Karen); Jeri Hunt, Jeff Fries; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023 with a burial to follow at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, Kansas 67209.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with VFW Post #7253, 101 S. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS 67037.
