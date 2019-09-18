DERBY –Terry Dobson, 80, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019.
Visitation: Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, Derby. Graveside Service: 10:00 am, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery, 10102 E. 95th St. S. Derby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Grace Dobson and his son, Jack Dobson.
Terry is survived by his daughter, Tracie Bowman (Benjamin); sister, Marsha Volz; grandson, Benjamin Jordan; love of his life, Dawn Pickens; and nieces, Jennifer Brown (Rick) and Kimberly Sandlin (John). A memorial has been established with Kansas Aviation Museum, 3350 George Washington Blvd, Wichita, KS 67210.
