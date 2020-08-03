WICHITA – Tasha Lynne Adams (Cantrell), 76, passed away July 25, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on August 8 at the Faith and Family Worship Center located at 16976 SW County Line Road, Rose Hill, KS 67133.
