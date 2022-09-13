MULVANE – Tammie J. Middendorf, 63, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Visitation Friday, Sept. 16 from 1-7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary in Mulvane. Funeral services Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at South Rock Christian Church in Derby.
She was a graduate of Mulvane High School Class of 1977. Tammie taught first grade at Oaklawn Elementary for 42 years.
Tammie is survived by her mother Ada Middendorf; brothers Chris (Sherri) Middendorf and Anthony (Sherry) Middendorf; nieces Whitney (Chelsey) Swim, Bayley (Adam) Darbro, and Bethany Middendorf; nephews Josh Decker and Russell Middendorf; and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Ejnar Burl Middendorf; brothers Russell and Ejnar Middendorf; nephew Alex Decker; and niece Andrea Yates.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oaklawn Elementary School.
