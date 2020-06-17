DERBY – Tamera "Tami" Rene Slocter, 60, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.
An outdoor memorial service was held June 19 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby.
She was born November 6, 1959, to Robert and Doris (Oborg) Perrill in Salina, Kan. She graduated from Derby High School, attended Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan., and spent the next 15 years teaching in the public schools in New Mexico. Tami loved adventures – "When in doubt, buy the tickets and book the trip.” She was passionate about her Swedish heritage and planned to visit where she originated from. She was always laughing and had such a unique giggle. Every moment with her was fun and enjoyable. Tami will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert "Bob" Perrill; and sister, Teresa "Teri" Farney-Norberg.
Tami is survived by her mother, Doris Perrill; children, Annamae (William) Slocter, Kalle (Dhante) Slocter; niece, Jennifer Heath; nephew, Christopher Farney; brother, Douglas Perrill; prior husband of 28 years, Chuck Slocter; companion, David Allanson; and her loving cat, Snowflake.
Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Research Diabetes Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037.
