DERBY – T.J. Ohlemeier died Dec. 8, 2021, on his 58th birthday. He was preceded in death by parents Duane and Maxine, and brother John. Left to miss and love him are wife Linda and her daughter Jaina, his daughters Lindsay and Lizzie, and sisters Mary, Sue, and Cay.
