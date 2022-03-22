DERBY – Sylvia Charlene (McCleery) Miller, 87, passed on March 17, 2022. Memorial services were held Monday, March 21 at the Shaw Funeral Home Chapel in Vici, Okla.
She was born April 27, 1934, to J.S. and Mable McCleery in their home east of Vici. Sylvia grew up in the Vici area. She attended grade school at Pleasant View and graduated at Vici High School. Sylvia married Eddie Miller on October 17, 1953, in Vici. To this union two children were born, Dianna and Mike. They lived at Fayetteville, N.C., for two years while Eddie served in the United States Army. Sylvia and Eddie moved to Eugene, Ore., and lived there five years before moving to Haysville and Derby, in the Wichita, Kan., area, where she resided until her death.
Besides keeping up the home, Sylvia worked at a grocery store for 10 years in Haysville, and Eddie and Sylvia owned and operated Miller’s Retail Liquor and she managed it for 26 years.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents J.S. and Mable McCleery; sister Wanna Mae Young and her husband Ralph; brother Jack McCleery and his wife Nora; and nephew Kenny Young.
She is survived by her husband of the home Eddie Miller; daughter Dianna Williams and husband Randy of Derby; son Mike Miller of Derby; sister Roma Yock of Vici, Okla.; four grandchildren: Clint Williams, Brett Williams, Ashley Osborn, and Rae Ann Lynn Miller; nine grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; extended family and a host of friends.
Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome.net. Shaw Funeral Home of Vici, Okla.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.