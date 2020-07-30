Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.